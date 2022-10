Johnson registered one shot during the 2-0 victory over the Capitals on Thursday.

Johnson, who entered Thursday with the Stars' top shooting percentage (33.3 percent), was denied on his only attempt against goalie Darcy Kuemper. The rookie third-line center had connected during his previous two outings. At 19 years, 164 days, Johnson became the franchise's third-youngest skater to notch goals during consecutive games since 1993.