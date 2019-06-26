Yan Pavel Laplante: Dropped by Vancouver
The Canucks didn't send Laplante a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Laplante hasn't appeared in a professional hockey game since he drew into five contests with AHL Utica in 2017-18, so although it hasn't been officially announced, it appears as though the 2013 third-round pick may have already hung up his skates for good.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...