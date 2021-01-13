Weber was cut loose by the Predators on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

After rejoining Nashville on a professional tryout, Weber apparently wasn't able to convince team brass to bring him back into the fold. With the team's normal AHL affiliate Milwaukee shut down for the year, finding an AHL-only contract could be tricky for the blueliner. At this point, the 32-year-old Weber may have to head overseas in order to continue his professional career. If he doesn't find another NHL deal, he would eventually retire having logged 497 career games for Montreal, Vancouver and Nashville in which he garnered 28 goals, 66 assists and 475 hits.