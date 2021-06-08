Weber agreed to terms on a three-year contract with ZCS Lions (Switzerland) on Tuesday.

After appearing in just two games for the Penguins this past season, in which he registered four hits, one shot and a minus-3 rating while averaging 11:19 of ice time, Weber will return to his native Switzerland. Selected by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2007 NHL Draft, the blueliner spent 13 years playing in the NHL for Montreal, Vancouver, Nashville and Pittsburgh, garnering 28 goals and 66 assists in 499 games. This likely will mark the end of the 32-year-old's time in the NHL as he figures to close out his career overseas.