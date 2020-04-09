Yaroslav Askarov: Top international goalie prospect

Askarov was named the No. 1 international goalie in NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Midterm Rankings.

Askarov spent the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign playing for SKA-Neva St. Petersburg in the VHL, Russia's second-tier league. In 18 appearances, the netminder posted a solid 2.45 GAA and .920 save percentage. While he has yet to log any serious minutes in an elite league, the 17-year-old figures to be the first goalie taken in the 2020 NHL Draft. When he might transition to playing in North America remains to be seen, as he might make the jump to the KHL next year, rather than making the trip across the pond.