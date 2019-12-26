Yaroslav Askarov: Yanked in WJC opener
Askarov was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots in Russia's 4-3 loss to the Czech Republic in the opening game of the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday.
Askarov lasted two periods before getting the hook from long time Russian U-20 coach Valeri Bragin. The top goaltending prospect available for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and widely viewed as one of the best goaltending prospects in recent memory, Askarov should get another chance in the Russian net before long. He won't turn 18 years of age until June.
