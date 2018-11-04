Yasin Ehliz: Hits unconditional waivers
The Flames placed Ehliz on unconditional waivers with the purpose of allowing him to play in Europe, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Ehliz played in just four games for AHL Stockton this year, recording zero points and a minus-5 rating. He'll likely return to Nuermberg Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers of DEL, a German professional hockey league. Last year, he posted 31 points in 46 games for the Ice Tigers.
