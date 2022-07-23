Aksiantsiuk was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday for the purposes of terminating his contract, per CapFriendly.

Aksiantsiuk signed his entry-level contract with the Stars in June of 2021, but he spent most of last season in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads. He had 34 points in 40 contests with the third-tier league and also picked up four points in eight games with AHL Texas. In the likely event he goes unclaimed on waivers, the Belarusian forward is likely to pursue his options back in Europe. At 21 years old, it's possible he plays his way back onto the North American radar.