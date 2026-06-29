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Zac Jones: Slated to become free agent

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jones will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after he didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Jones made a career-high 46 regular-season NHL appearances during the 2024-25 campaign, recording a goal, 10 assists, 46 blocked shots, 28 hits and 24 PIM while averaging 17:15 of ice time. However, he joined Buffalo on a two-way deal ahead of the 2025-26 season and didn't appear in any NHL games last year. He'll attempt to seek out opportunities during the offseason.

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