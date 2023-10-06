Aston-Reese was released from his professional tryout by the Hurricanes on Friday.
Aston-Reese had a nice season with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23, scoring 10 goals while adding four assists and 163 hits in 77 games. Aston-Reese will try to catch on with another team but may need to spend some time in the minors.
