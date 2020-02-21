Zach Bogosian: Will be placed on unconditional waivers

Buffalo plans to put Bogosian (suspension) on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

As long as he goes unclaimed, the disgruntled defenseman, who was recently suspended by the Sabres for failing to report to their AHL affiliate, will be free to sign with another team once his contract is officially terminated. If that comes to fruition, he'll end up being a nice depth addition for a contender, but he won't suddenly vault into fantasy relevancy.