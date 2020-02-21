Zach Bogosian: Will be placed on unconditional waivers
Buffalo plans to put Bogosian (suspension) on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
As long as he goes unclaimed, the disgruntled defenseman, who was recently suspended by the Sabres for failing to report to their AHL affiliate, will be free to sign with another team once his contract is officially terminated. If that comes to fruition, he'll end up being a nice depth addition for a contender, but he won't suddenly vault into fantasy relevancy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.