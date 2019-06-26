Zach Fucale: Bound for open market
Fucale, contrary to initial reports, didn't earn a qualifying offer from the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fucale would have struggled to secure minutes with even AHL Chicago, as the organization already has Dylan Ferguson and Oscar Dansk under contract. The 24-year-old was selected by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, but has never lived up to expectations. Where the netminder goes from here remains to be seen, yet it may have to be overseas.
