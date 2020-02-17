Play

Fucale was released from his minor-league contract with Syracuse on Monday.

Fucale has spent most of his time with ECHL Orlando, and he's performed well with a .928 save percentage and 10-8-4 record. The 2013 second-round pick (36th overall) has yet to make his NHL debut. He'll likely try his hand with another minor-league squad or possibly head overseas.

