Zach Fucale: Let go by AHL squad
Fucale was released from his minor-league contract with Syracuse on Monday.
Fucale has spent most of his time with ECHL Orlando, and he's performed well with a .928 save percentage and 10-8-4 record. The 2013 second-round pick (36th overall) has yet to make his NHL debut. He'll likely try his hand with another minor-league squad or possibly head overseas.
