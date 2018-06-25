Nastasiuk was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Red Wings, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports. As a result, the center will officially be an unrestricted free agent July 1.

It's never a good look for an organization when a draft pick goes to waste, especially in the case of Nastasiuk, who was a second-round (48th overall) pick to the Wings in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The Ontario native is still just 23 years old, but he's barely been able to hold down a job in the AHL over the years, so fantasy owners can disregard him completely.