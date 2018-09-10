Palmquist will report to Flyers training camp when it opens on September 14, TSN reports.

Landing a camp invite is good news for the Minnesota native. Palmquist, 27, has spent his entire professional career playing in AHL Iowa, racking up 55 points in 139 games the past two seasons. He'll hope to impress Flyers management and earn a spot as a depth D-man.

