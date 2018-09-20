Zach Palmquist: Sent down to minors
Palmquist -- who as at Flyers' camp on a PTO -- was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Palmquist will join the Phantoms on the minor-league only deal he signed in August. Shipping the blueliner to the AHL is a good indication the club expects Andrew MacDonald (lower body) to be ready for Opening Night.
