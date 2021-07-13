Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin informed Parise on Tuesday that the Wild will buy out the remaining four years on his contract, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild are also parting ways with veteran defenseman Ryan Suter, who like Parise, signed a 13-year, $98 million deal with Minnesota on July 4, 2012. After producing no fewer than 15 goals in any of his first eight years with the Wild, Parise moved into a smaller role in 2020-21, averaging just 13:57 of ice time while finding the back of the net only seven times in 45 contests. Parise will first be exposed to waivers later Tuesday, but if no team is willing to pick up the remainder of his contract, he'll become an unrestricted free agent.