Zach Redmond: Heading to Europe

Redmond agreed to a contract with Red Bull Munich in Germany's top pro league for next season, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

The 31-year-old spent the last three seasons with Buffalo's minor league affiliate, racking up 41 goals and 127 points across 183 AHL contests over that span. The organization will miss the veteran's leadership, since coming over in a trade from Montreal, Redmond was a mentor to some of the Sabres' top prospects. Redmond has accumulated 38 points across 133 NHL appearances in his career.