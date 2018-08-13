Sill penned a contract with HC Sparta Praha of the Czech league on Monday.

Despite 93 games under his belt, Sill has been unable to earn a shot with the Capitals, having last played in the NHL in 2015-16. The 30-year-old has just five goals in those appearances -- split between Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Washington -- so it's hard to imagine another club will give him a shot. More likely than not, the center has played his last games in the NHL, but will continue his professional career abroad.