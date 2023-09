Emond was released from his PTO with the Canadiens on Saturday.

The 23-year-old netminder was selected in the sixth round (176th overall) by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Emond was part of the trade that sent Timo Meier from San Jose to New Jersey in February, but he wasn't retained by the Devils, making him a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.