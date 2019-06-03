Zack Fitzgerald: Moving onto bench
Fitzgerald will join EIHL Glasgow as the team's next head coach, ending his playing career.
Fitzgerald spent the 2018-19 campaign as the captain for Glasgow and will turn that leadership role into a coaching position. The 33-year-old saw action in just one NHL game back in 2007-08 with Vancouver, but otherwise spent the bulk of his career in the AHL.
