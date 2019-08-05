Stortini will return to his junior club OHL Sudbury as an Assistant Coach, ending his playing career.

Stortini spent the bulk of his career playing in the AHL, in which he registered 55 goals and 54 helpers in 603 appearances. The 33-year-old was able to earn some time in the NHL, as he featured in 257 contests, all but one with the Oilers, and notched 41 points along the way.