Zack Stortini: Moves into coaching
Stortini will return to his junior club OHL Sudbury as an Assistant Coach, ending his playing career.
Stortini spent the bulk of his career playing in the AHL, in which he registered 55 goals and 54 helpers in 603 appearances. The 33-year-old was able to earn some time in the NHL, as he featured in 257 contests, all but one with the Oilers, and notched 41 points along the way.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Goalie Tiers
Not sure which goalies you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
Having trouble figuring out how to value this year's crop of Fantasy forwards? Mike Gay is...
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times