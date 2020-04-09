Zane Franklin: Explodes for 91 WHL points

Franklin racked up 91 points in 63 games for WHL Kamloops this season, placing him fourth overall in league scoring. Teammate Connor Zary finished fifth with 86 points.

The 21-year-old ran wild in his fourth full year in the league and second with the Blazers, setting new career highs across the board (29 goals, 62 assists, plus-31 and 222 shots). He also wasn't afraid to mix things up on the ice, racking up 89 PIM. For his accomplishments, Franklin was named to the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team by league general managers. He's on the shorter side at 5-foot-9 and wasn't drafted to the NHL, but the Alberta native is listed at a solid 194 pounds and has a ton of quality experience under his belt after logging a whopping 304 WHL contests. It'll be interesting to see if and where he signs a professional contract in the coming months.