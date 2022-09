Chara announced his retirement Tuesday and will sign a one-day contract to end his career as a Bruin.

Chara spent 24 seasons in the NHL in which he logged 1680 games and generated 680 points, plus another 70 points in 200 postseason contests. The 2009 Noris Trophy winner secure his only Stanley Cup championship back in 2010-11 as a member of the Bruins for which he played the bulk of his career. With his retirement, Chara is the last member of the 1996 Draft class to hang up his skates.