Chara announced via a social media post that he won't be returning to the Bruins.

Chara joined the Bruins as a free agent back in July of 2006 and spent 14 years with the organization that included a 2009 Norris Trophy and 2011 Stanley Cup championship. Including his stints with the Islanders and Senators, the towering blueliner has appeared in 1553 games over his 22-year NHL career in which he racked up 205 goals, 451 assists and 1956 PIM. In addition, Chara has garnered another 70 points in 195 postseason contests. While there hasn't been anything official yet, there have been reports linking Chara to a move to Washington, per Ken Campbell of The Hockey Writers.