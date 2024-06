Nybeck is expected to remain in Sweden after his NHL rights, which were held by Carolina, expired Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Nybeck was taken by the Hurricanes in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft but never made the jump to North America. The 22-year-old winger has spent the previous two seasons playing in Sweden for AIK, registering 30 goals and 48 helpers in 102 games.