Paigin has been unconditionally waived by the Oilers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The unconditional waiver tag signifies that the Oilers intend to buy out the rest of Paigin's contract, making him a free agent regardless of if he clears waivers or not. The Russian defenseman had no points and a minus-2 rating through seven games with AHL Bakersfield this season.