Kentucky Derby winner Mage will try to add the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday when eight 3-year-old horses leave the starting gate in the 2023 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. On May 6, Mage overcame a slow start with a powerful late kick to win the Derby. With a win in the Preakness, he would have a chance to become racing's 14th Triple Crown winner on June 10 at the Belmont Stakes. He is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the Preakness Stakes odds.

In what has become a trend over the past decade, Derby runners are skipping the Preakness en masse. Mage is the only horse from the 18-horse Derby field who has been entered in the second leg of the Triple Crown. This is the first time since 1969 that the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans has featured only one horse from the Derby. Last year, the connections of Derby winner Rich Strike made the rare decision to bypass the Preakness in favor of the Belmont Stakes because of the short, two-week turnaround.

This year's Preakness features the return of trainer Bob Baffert to the Triple Crown after a two-year absence. Baffert, now 70 years old, has not started a horse in a Triple Crown race since Medina Spirit in the 2021 Preakness. The trainer had been suspended from racing horses in the Derby, Preakness and Belmont after Medina Spirit infamously failed a postrace drug test after crossing the finish line first in the 2021 Derby. With the suspension now over, Baffert has entered National Treasure, who is 4-1 on the morning line.

If National Treasure were to win on Saturday, Baffert would make history by breaking the all-time record for Preakness wins by a trainer. Baffert has won the race seven times, most recently with Justify in '18. That is tied for the most wins with Robert Wyndham Walden, who won the race seven times between 1875 and '88.

Other major contenders include First Mission (5-2), who did not qualify for the Derby but is coming off a victory in the Lexington Stakes, and Blazing Sevens (6-1), whose trainer, Chad Brown, has won the Preakness twice.

Below, we'll take you through everything to know about this year's Preakness, from profiles of all the horses involved to info about the race, to where to find official betting strategy, including win picks and exotic plays, from a host of SportsLine experts.

What to know about the 148th Preakness Stakes

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore

Who: Eight 3-year-old horses

Purse: $1.65 million

Distance: 1 3/16 miles

Post time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Network: NBC

Weather forecast: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees

Preakness Stakes morning-line odds

1 National Treasure 4-1

2 Chase the Chaos 50-1

3 Mage 8-5

4 Coffeewithchris 20-1

5 Red Route One 10-1

6 Perform 15-1

7 Blazing Sevens 6-1

8 First Mission 5-2

Road to the Preakness Stakes

The road to Baltimore began last year. Here are the most significant races of the Preakness trail:

Nov. 4, Breeders' Cup Juvenile National Treasure finished third behind Forte, who scored a neck win in the most prestigious 2-year-old race of the year.



Feb. 11, El Camino Real Derby Chase the Chaos took advantage of a pace meltdown and rallied for a 1½-length win. The victory earned him an automatic berth in the Preakness Stakes.

Feb. 25, Rebel Stakes Run on a sloppy track and with a fast early pace, the Rebel was won by Confidence Game, who came from off the pace that day. Red Route One rallied to be second by a length.

March 4, Fountain of Youth Stakes Mage broke poorly and finished fourth behind 2-year-old champion Forte, who earned an impressive win in his 2023 debut.

April 1, Florida Derby Mage broke slowly once again but made a sweeping move around the far turn before being passed in the final strides by Forte. After the race Javier Castellano replaced Luis Saez as the jockey aboard Mage.

April 1, Arkansas Derby Red Route One's patented late kick lacked its usual punch as the colt finished a well beaten sixth. The winner, Angel of Empire, returned to finish third in the Kentucky Derby.

April 8, Blue Grass Stakes Blazing Sevens finished third but was never a threat to win. He was beaten six lengths by Tapit Trice, who came back to finish seventh in the Kentucky Derby.



April 8, Santa Anita Derby Under then-trainer Tim Yakteen, National Treasure ran a non-threatening fourth. Mandarin Hero, who was the only runner from the race to compete in the Kentucky Derby, was 12th in Louisville.

April 15, Lexington Stakes First Mission came up along the rail and bravely squeezed through a hole to pass the Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Lion for a ½-length win. The victory earned First Mission a 98 Beyer Speed Figure, which ranks second in the field, behind only Mage's 105 in the Kentucky Derby.



April 15, Federico Tesio Stakes In the local prep for the Preakness, Perform overcame major traffic issues with a wild, zig-zagging stretch run to win. Coffeewithchris faded to fifth.

May 6, Kentucky Derby Mage used a powerful late kick to overcome another slow start to win the first leg of the Triple Crown. He's the only horse from the Derby entered in the Preakness.

Preakness Stakes horses (morning-line odds)

1 National Treasure (4-1)

Trainer Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Jockey John Velazquez

John Velazquez Last race Fourth in the Santa Anita Derby by 2¾ lengths

Fourth in the Santa Anita Derby by 2¾ lengths Career record 5 starts: 1 win, 1 second, 2 thirds

5 starts: 1 win, 1 second, 2 thirds Career earnings $345,000

$345,000 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 97 (2022 American Pharoah Stakes)

97 (2022 American Pharoah Stakes) Sire Quality Road



After being suspended from the Triple Crown, trainer Bob Baffert is back after a two-year absence. He is tied for the most Preakness Stakes wins by a trainer (seven) and goes for the record-breaker with National Treasure. One of the country's best 2-year-olds last year, National Treasure has been rather dull in two starts in 2023. But he missed time with a minor foot issue and spent time in Tim Yakteen's barn before moving back to Baffert after his fourth place in the Santa Anita Derby. Since the move, National Treasure has trained brilliantly for the Preakness, turning in two bullet workouts.

2 Chase the Chaos (50-1)

Trainer Ed Moger Jr.

Ed Moger Jr. Jockey Sheldon Russell

Sheldon Russell Last race Eighth in the California Derby by 6¼ lengths

Eighth in the California Derby by 6¼ lengths Career record 8 starts: 3 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third

8 starts: 3 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third Career earnings $123,950

$123,950 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 83 (2023 El Camino Real Derby)

83 (2023 El Camino Real Derby) Sire Astern



The longest shot in the field, Chase the Chaos will try to pull off the biggest upset in Preakness history. In 147 previous editions of the race, the biggest longshot winner is Master Derby, who was 23-1 when he crossed the finish line in 1975. Chase the Chaos enters this year's race off an eighth-place finish in the California Derby on April 29. He earned his way into the field by winning the 2023 El Camino Real Derby. This late runner would prefer a pace meltdown up front.

3 Mage (8-5)

Trainer Gustavo Delgado

Gustavo Delgado Jockey Javier Castellano

Javier Castellano Last race First in the Kentucky Derby by 1 length

First in the Kentucky Derby by 1 length Career record 4 starts: 2 wins, 1 second

4 starts: 2 wins, 1 second Career earnings $2,107,200

$2,107,200 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 105 (2023 Kentucky Derby)

105 (2023 Kentucky Derby) Sire Good Magic

The Kentucky Derby winner has a big chance to follow up his Derby win with a victory in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Two weeks ago, he overcame another sluggish start with a sweeping move around the far turn and a powerful late kick to win the Run for the Roses. For that win, he earned a career-best 105 Beyer Speed Figure. (For comparison, the next best figure among the other Preakness starters is 98.) If he repeats his Louisville performance in Baltimore, he would be very difficult to beat. But the two-week turnaround has beaten many a Derby winner before.

4 Coffeewithchris (20-1)

Trainer John Salzman, Jr.

John Salzman, Jr. Jockey Jaime Rodriguez

Jaime Rodriguez Last race Fifth in the Federico Tesio Stakes by 2½ lengths



Fifth in the Federico Tesio Stakes by 2½ lengths Career record 12 starts: 3 wins, 3 seconds, 2 thirds

12 starts: 3 wins, 3 seconds, 2 thirds Career earnings $225,600

$225,600 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 88 (twice)

88 (twice) Sire Ride On Curlin

The city of Baltimore would go wild if this Maryland-bred were to win the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. A bargain-basement $2,000 purchase two years ago, he is trying to become the first horse bred in the state to win the race since Deputed Testamony in 1983. But he faces a tall task. He has never won beyond one mile, and even his best speed figures suggest he is too slow to win, barring significant improvement. However, he does have early speed and could be an annoyance to anyone trying to get away with an uncontested lead.

5 Red Route One (10-1)

Trainer Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Jockey Joel Rosario

Joel Rosario Last race First in the Bath House Row Stakes by a head

First in the Bath House Row Stakes by a head Career record 9 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third

9 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third Career earnings $633,525

$633,525 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 92 (twice)

92 (twice) Sire Gun Runner



This late runner is almost certain to be last when the horses pass under the start/finish line for the first time. He has been last or next to last early in each of his last four starts. With that running style, he would benefit from a pace meltdown up front, but the race does not project to have hot early fractions. Steve Asmussen, who's the all-time winningest trainer in the history of North American racing with more than 10,000 career victories, has won the Preakness twice but has finished second the last two years.

6 Perform (15-1)

Trainer Shug McGaughey

Shug McGaughey Jockey Fergal Lynch

Fergal Lynch Last race First in the Federico Tesio by a head

First in the Federico Tesio by a head Career record 7 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third

7 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $130,956

$130,956 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 85 (2023 Federico Tesio)

85 (2023 Federico Tesio) Sire Good Magic

Not originally eligible to compete in any Triple Crown race, Perform became eligible for both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes after his connections paid a $150,000 supplemental fee. The decision to supplement came after the colt turned in a wild, zig-zagging stretch run to win the Federico Tesio Stakes, the local prep race for the Preakness. If Perform were to win on Saturday, he would become just the fifth supplementary nomination to win the Preakness Stakes. This late runner is improving, but he still needs to get faster; his career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 85 is the worst career Beyer of any horse in the field.

7 Blazing Sevens (6-1)

Trainer Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Last race Third in the Blue Grass Stakes by 6 lengths

Third in the Blue Grass Stakes by 6 lengths Career record 6 starts: 2 wins, 2 thirds

6 starts: 2 wins, 2 thirds Career earnings $565,250

$565,250 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 93 (2022 Breeders' Cup Juvenile)

93 (2022 Breeders' Cup Juvenile) Sire Good Magic

One of the country's best 2-year-olds last year, Blazing Sevens has been rather underwhelming in 2023. He earned enough points to run in the Kentucky Derby, but trainer Chad Brown and the connections decided to bypass the race for the Preakness. Brown has been successful with this move before, winning the Preakness twice with horses who skipped Louisville for Baltimore -- Cloud Computing in 2017 and Early Voting last year. On May 6 in preparation for the Preakness, Blazing Sevens turned in a bullet five-furlong workout in 1 minute and change, which Brown called "super."

8 First Mission (5-2)

Trainer Brad Cox

Brad Cox Jockey Luis Saez

Luis Saez Last race First in the Lexington Stakes by a ½ length

First in the Lexington Stakes by a ½ length Career record 3 starts: 2 wins, 1 second

3 starts: 2 wins, 1 second Career earnings $276,500

$276,500 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 98 (2023 Lexington Stakes)

98 (2023 Lexington Stakes) Sire Street Sense

A Godolphin homebred who is trained by Brad Cox, First Mission has always been highly regarded by his connections. In his most recent start, the Lexington Stakes, he came up along the rail and bravely squeezed through a hole to pass the Bob Baffert-trained Arabian Lion for a ½-length win. In that race, First Mission beat Disarm by 4¾ lengths; Mage beat Disarm by 4½ lengths in the Derby. With just three previous starts, First Mission may have more upside than many of his rivals on Saturday and enters the Preakness as a major contender.