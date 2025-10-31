The 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic will be held on Saturday at Del Mar Racetrack and it's an ideal opportunity to use the latest 1/ST BET promo code, which offers new users up to $500 in wagering credits. After winning the Kentucky Derby, the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes, Sovereignty has entered the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic field with a chance to further cement his legacy as an all-time great. He'll be one of 10 horses in this year's race and post time is scheduled for 6:25 p.m. ET. Use the latest 1/ST BET promo code now to claim up to $500 in wagering credits on 1/ST BET here:

How to sign up for 1/ST BET and claim the promo

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or click here. Enter all required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on and receive up to $500 in wagering credits, with $20 released for every $100 bet.

1/ST BET promo code comparison

The 1/ST BET promo isn't the only available promotional offer from a notable horse racing app. Here's what's currently available:

The 1/ST BET and TwinSpires offers are very similar in that they're "bet and get" promotions where betting earns the user wagering credits. 1/ST BET's offer presents better overall value compared to the TwinSpires offer code as there's both a larger total bonus available and users don't have to wager as much before receiving wagering credits.

Breeders' Cup Classic betting preview: 2025 odds

The 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic will be held at Del Mar Racetrack in sunny Southern California and this year's forecast is calling for ideal weather, with bright skies and a forecasted high of 70 degrees. This year's Breeders' Cup Classic field includes a handful of heavy hitters, including Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty, Preakness Stakes winner Journalism and Pacific Classic winner Fierceness.

Sovereignty is widely considered to be the best horse among this year's crop of three-year-olds after head-to-head wins over Journalism in the first and third legs of this year's Triple Crown and then additional graded wins at the Jim Dandy Stakes and Travers Stakes. He's listed as the 6-5 favorite in the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic odds.

Meanwhile, Journalism won the Preakness and then added a G1 win at the Haskell Stakes, but finished second in those two aforementioned battles against Sovereignty and at the Pacific Classic to Fierceness. Journalism is priced at 10-1 after drawing to the outside while Fierceness is listed at 4-1. Other top 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic contenders include Forever Young (6-1) and Sierre Leone (8-1).

Post positions and latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds (as of 10/28)

Sovereignty has won his last four starts against premier competition and is expected to be the post-time favorite. Here are the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds and post positions:

Betting markets on the 1/ST BET app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.