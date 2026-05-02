Before the 2026 Kentucky Derby starts at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday at Churchill Downs, you'll want to check out our exclusive 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to get up to $500 in wagering credits that you can use on horse racing this weekend. That's more than double what's available to the general public. The latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds list Renegade as the 4-1 favorite, while Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Chief Wallabee (8-1) are also among 2026 Kentucky Derby favorites. Claim up to a $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the code 500BET:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New 1/ST BET members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $20 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $100, but you would not get that $20 stake back.

This offer is only available to new 1/ST BET users who are of legal age in a state where 1/ST BET is available. Get started here:

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

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Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to claim up to $500 in wagering credits now:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

There are a number of metrics available to horse racing handicappers, but few have more influence than Beyer Speed Figures, a rating system created by a Daily Racing Form columnist named Andrew Beyer in the 1970s designed to help compare horses of varying backgrounds. Of the last 34 horse to win the Kentucky Derby, 30 posted a Beyer Speed Figure of 95 or higher at least once on the Kentucky Derby trail and 12 of the last 16 winners have hit at least 100.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby field includes eight horses who posted Beyer Speed Figures of 95 or higher while five have managed a BSF of 100 or higher over their last three starts. Blue Grass Stakes winner Further Ado was the only one to top 105, though it's worth noting that international horses aren't given BSFs and it's believed that Danon Bourbon (20-1) may have met the criteria if they did.

Further Ado has the added benefit of a Kentucky Derby-winning trainer-jockey combo. Brad Cox saddled 2021 winner Mandaloun while John Velazquez has ridden three Kentucky Derby winners in his career. Another horse with trainer-jockey connections that have both visited the Winner's Circle at Churchill Downs is Chief Wallabee. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including 1/ST BET. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.