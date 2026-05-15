The 2026 Preakness Stakes will be held at Laurel Park on Saturday and before the 14 horses in the field go to post, you'll want to claim the best 1/ST BET promo code 500BET offering new users up to $500 in wagering credits. That's more than double the regular offer. Trainer Chad Brown has won the Preakness Stakes twice with horses that bypassed the Kentucky Derby and will try to do so again this week with Iron Honor, the 9-2 favorite in the 2026 Preakness Stakes odds. The 2026 Preakness Stakes post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the promo code 500BET to get a bonus that's more than double what's available to the general public:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: Use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New 1/ST BET members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $20 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $100, but you would not get that $20 stake back.

This offer is only available to new 1/ST BET users who are of legal age in a state where 1/ST BET is available. Get started here:

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or click here. Enter all required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to claim up to $500 in wagering credits now:

2026 Preakness Stakes betting preview

Iron Honor earned enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby with a win in the Gotham Stakes, but trainer Chad Brown made the decision to hold him out of the first leg of the Triple Crown after a disappointing seventh-place run in the Wood Memorial where he went off as the favorite. Brown acknowledged that the Preakness might be a better fit for the son of 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, and he's stuck to that plan.

However, Iron Honor is far from the runaway 2026 Preakness Stakes favorite. Taj Mahal (a half-brother of Iron Honor) and Chip Honcho are making their Triple Crown debuts and both are 5-1. Taj Mahal is coming off a win in the Federico Tesio, and Chip Honcho finished fifth his last time out in the Louisiana Derby. Meanwhile, Incredibolt is also 5-1 after finishing sixth in the Kentucky Derby.

Ocelli (6-1) was third in the Kentucky Derby, the best finish of the three horses returning to the Triple Crown trail. Robusta finished 14th at Churchill Downs and is a 30-1 longshot in the 2026 Preakness odds at Laurel Park. Every other horse that ran in the Kentucky Derby is bypassing the 2026 Preakness Stakes. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including 1/ST BET. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.