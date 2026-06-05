1/ST BET promo code 500BET for 2026 Belmont Stakes: Exclusive $500 wagering credit offer on Saturday

The 2026 Belmont Stakes is the perfect opportunity to use the latest 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, which offers new users up to $500 in wagering credits. The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes will feature a star-studded field, including Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo. Post time for the Belmont Stakes 2026 is set for Saturday, June 6, at 7:04 p.m. ET. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the promo code 500BET to get a bonus that's more than double what's available to the general public:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: Use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New users to 1/ST BET have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $10 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $50, but you would not get that $10 stake back.

This offer is only available to new 1/ST BET users who are of legal age in a state where 1/ST BET is available. Get started here:

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or simply click here. Enter the required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to claim up to $500 in wagering credits now:

2026 Belmont Stakes betting preview

The 2026 Belmont Stakes will be contested on Saturday over 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga Race Course. This marks the ninth time that the final jewel of the Triple Crown will be 1 1/4 miles, and last year saw Sovereignty set a speed record at that distance.

Golden Tempo, who won the Kentucky Derby at 1 1/4 miles, skipped the Preakness but is the headliner of the Belmont Stakes 2026 field. According to the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, Golden Tempo is listed at 9/2 odds. Renegade, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, enters Saturday's race as the 2-1 betting favorite. Other notable Belmont Stakes contenders include Chief Wallabee (3-1), Emerging Market (6-1) and Commandment (6-1).

Post time for the 158th Belmont Stakes is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. The betting favorite has fared well at the Belmont Stakes throughout history, winning 66 of the previous 157 runnings, including four of the past eight. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic across all racebooks, including 1/ST BET. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.