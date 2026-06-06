1/ST BET promo code 500BET for 2026 Belmont Stakes: Exclusive $500 wagering credit offer on Saturday

One of the most exciting horse races of the year takes place on Saturday, June 6, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes, creating the perfect event to utilize the latest 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, which offers new users up to $500 in wagering credits. There will not be a Triple Crown winner this season, but Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will be part of the 2026 Belmont Stakes field. Post time for the 158th Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday at 7:04 p.m. ET. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the promo code 500BET to get a bonus that's more than double what's available to the general public:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: Use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New users to 1/ST BET have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $10 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $50, but you would not get that $10 stake back.

This offer is only available to new 1/ST BET users who are of legal age in a state where 1/ST BET is available. Get started here:

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or simply click here. Enter the required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to claim up to $500 in wagering credits now:

2026 Belmont Stakes betting preview

The Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the three Triple Crown races. Saturday's race will be the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes, and it's shaping up to be an entertaining affair. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will headline the nine-horse field after skipping the Preakness. Golden Tempo will hope to do what Sovereignty did last year, win the Kentucky Derby, skip the Preakness, and then win the Belmont Stakes.

According to the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, Golden Tempo is going off at 9-2. Renegade, who narrowly lost to Golden Tempo at the Kentucky Derby, is going off as the 2-1 favorite. Other notable Belmont Stakes contenders include Chief Wallabee (3-1), Emerging Market (6-1) and Commandment (6-1). Vitruvian Man, who finished third in his last start at the Santa Anita Derby, has the longest odds in the Belmont Stakes field at 30-1. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic across all racebooks, including 1/ST BET. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.