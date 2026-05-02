Churchill Downs will host the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday and the biggest horse race of the year is the perfect time to claim the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, which offers new users get up to $500 in wagering credits. There's a father vs. son matchup this year in the Run for the Roses, with last year's winning trainer Bill Mott saddling Chief Wallabee (8-1 in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds), while his son Riley Mott has entered Incredibolt (20-1) and Albus (30-1). Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the promo code 500BET to get a bonus that's more than double what's available to the general public:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: Use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New 1/ST BET members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $20 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $100, but you would not get that $20 stake back.

This offer is only available to new 1/ST BET users who are of legal age in a state where 1/ST BET is available. Get started here:

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or click here. Enter all required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to claim up to $500 in wagering credits now:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Bill Mott is now a two-time Kentucky Derby winner after Sovereignty won the Garland of Roses last year on his way to winning horse of the year honors. This year, he'll have another chance to win with Chief Wallabee, who has shown impressive speed despite not running as a two-year-old.

Meanwhile, Riley Mott is making his Kentucky Derby debut with Wood Memorial winner Albus and Virginia Derby winner Incredibolt. The 34-year-old was his father's assistant for the last eight years and has quickly established himself as one of the top young trainers in the sport with two entrants.

The only other two 2026 Kentucky Derby trainers with multiple horses in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field will be 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Brad Cox and six-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert. Cox will saddle Commandment (6-1), Further Ado (6-1) and Fulleffort (20-1), while Baffert is in with Potente (15-1) and Litmus Test (30-1). Post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including 1/ST BET. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.