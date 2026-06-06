1/ST BET promo code 500BET: Score special $500 wagering credit offer for 2026 Belmont Stakes only at CBS

The 2026 Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY, offering another great opportunity to use the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and get up to $500 in wagering credits. The Belmont Stakes is nicknamed the "Test of the Champion" to reflect both the race's difficulty and its status as the final trial in the Triple Crown. The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes will go to post at 7:04 p.m. ET. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the promo code 500BET to get a bonus that's more than double what's available to the general public:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: Use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New users to 1/ST BET have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $10 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $50, but you would not get that $10 stake back.

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How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

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Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to claim up to $500 in wagering credits now:

2026 Belmont Stakes betting preview

Golden Tempo has a chance to make history on Saturday at the Belmont Stakes. Excluding the 13 Triple Crown winners, Golden Tempo can become the 13th horse to win the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in the same Triple Crown season. Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes last year, becoming the first horse to accomplish the feat since Thunder Gulch in 1995.

Golden Tempo is listed at 9-2 odds, according to the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds. Renegade, who finished second behind Golden Temps in the Kentucky Derby, enters Saturday's race as the 2-1 betting favorite. Other notable Belmont Stakes contenders include Chief Wallabee (3-1), Emerging Market (6-1) and Commandment (6-1).

Post positions typically play a major part in determining which horse wins the Belmont Stakes. Throughout history, the No. 1 post position has produced the most winners (24) and best win percentage (20.2%). The No. 3 post position has the second-most Belmont Stakes winners with 16. Gate No. 6 has produced two of the past four Belmont winners: Mo Donegal (2022) and Dornoch (2024). Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic across all racebooks, including 1/ST BET. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.