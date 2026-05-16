One of the most exciting horse races of the year takes place on Saturday,, the 2026 Preakness Stakes, creating the perfect event to utilize the latest 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, which offers new users up to $500 in wagering credits. The second leg of the Triple Crown won't create a potential Triple Crown champion because the Kentucky Derby winner, Golden Tempo, is not in the 2026 Preakness Stakes field. Still, many of the world's best 3-year-old horses are running Saturday in a 6:50 p.m. ET post time, highlighted by Iron Honor, who is the 9-2 favorite in the latest 2026 Preakness Stakes odds. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the promo code 500BET to get a bonus that's more than double what's available to the general public:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: Use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New 1/ST BET members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $20 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $100, but you would not get that $20 stake back.

This offer is only available to new 1/ST BET users who are of legal age in a state where 1/ST BET is available. Get started here:

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or click here. Enter all required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to claim up to $500 in wagering credits now:

2026 Preakness Stakes betting preview

Although the Kentucky Derby winner won't be running on Saturday, three horses from The Run for the Roses will be in the 2026 Preakness Stakes field. Ocelli, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby despite entering at 70-1 odds, is toward the top of the Preakness Stakes 2026 odds at 6-1. Only four horses have shorter odds than Ocelli in a narrow top of the oddboards with Iron Honor at 9-2, followed by Taj Mahal, Chip Honcho and Incredibolt, who are all at 5-1 odds.

Ocelli is winless in seven career races, but he's finished in the top three in five starts. Along with the Derby, he finished third at the Wood Memorial (G2), besting the Preakness Stakes favorite Iron Honor, who finished seventh. Tyler Gaffalione, who won the 2019 Preakness Stakes on War of Will, will jockey Ocelli.

Incredibolt (5-1) finished sixth at the Kentucky Derby, yet he has better odds than Ocelli as well. Incredibolt has won three of six career races. Robusta finished 14th at the Kentucky Derby and is a 30-1 longshot, tied for the longest odds in the field entering the Preakness Stakes 2026. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including 1/ST BET. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.