The 2026 Kentucky Derby is finally upon us and right now with the exclusive 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users get up to $500 in wagering credits. The 2026 Kentucky Derby post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Arkansas Derby winner Renegade is the 4-1 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds despite drawing post position No. 1, which hasn't produced a champion since Ferdinand in 1986. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the promo code 500BET to get a bonus that's more than double what's available to the general public:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: Use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New 1/ST BET members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $20 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $100, but you would not get that $20 stake back.

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If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

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2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

Renegade's impressive pedigree is driving his early status as race favorite for the 152nd Kentucky Derby. His father, Into Mischief, has been the leading sire in North America the last seven years. His dam, Spice Is Nice, was a stakes winner by Curlin, a two-time horse of the year. After failing to win as a two-year-old, Renegade blew by the field late to win the Sam F. Davis Stakes and did the same to win the Arkansas Derby by four lengths.

His half-brother, Commandment, enters the Kentucky Derby 2026 on a four-race winning streak, which included a victory in the Florida Derby. That prep race has produced more Kentucky Derby winners (26) than any other. While Renegade is more of a deep closer, Commandment has preferred to stalk the field thus far in his career and is priced at 6-1 for the Run for the Roses after drawing the No. 6 post position.

Brad Cox trains Commandment and Blue Grass Stakes winner Further Ado, who is also priced at 6-1. He'll start out wide from the No. 18 post position and will have the benefit of an experienced jockey, as John Velazquez is a three-time Kentucky Derby winner. This son of Gun Runner shouldn't have any issues handling the 1 1/4 miles required of the Kentucky Derby, but he'll be facing much steeper competition after blitzing a light field at Keeneland in his last start. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

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