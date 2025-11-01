The 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic is a perfect opportunity to use the latest 1/ST BET promo code, which offers new users up to $500 in wagering credits. Sovereignty won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes and was slated to run on Saturday at Del Mar, but trainer Bill Mott announced he'd scratched the star three-year-old because of a fever. However, there are still multiple graded stakes winners in the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic field. Use the latest 1/ST BET promo code now to claim up to $500 in wagering credits on 1/ST BET here:

How to sign up for 1/ST BET and claim the promo

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or click here. Enter all required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on and receive up to $500 in wagering credits, with $20 released for every $100 bet.

1/ST BET promo code comparison

The 1/ST BET promo isn't the only available promotional offer from a notable horse racing app. Here's what's currently available:

The 1/ST BET and TwinSpires offers are very similar in that they're "bet and get" promotions where betting earns the user wagering credits. 1/ST BET's offer presents better overall value compared to the TwinSpires offer code as there's both a larger total bonus available and users don't have to wager as much before receiving wagering credits.

Breeders' Cup Classic betting preview: 2025 odds

With Sovereignty out, Fierceness is 5-2 favorite in the latest 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. The four-year-old is a six-time graded stakes winner, having most recently won the Pacific Classic against Preakness Stakes winner Journalism.

Journalism had a pair of epic duels with Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes but ultimately came up short. He's also entered into the field on Saturday at Del Mar and is priced at 5-1 after his top rival dropped out.

Sierra Leone bested Fierceness at last year's Breeders' Cup Classic and he has a chance to become the second horse in history to win this race two years in a row. Tiznow accomplished that feat in 2000 and 2001 and now Sierra Leone is 7-2. Bet the race here:

Post positions and 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic odds

Sovereignty has won his last four starts against premier competition and is expected to be the post-time favorite. Here are the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds and post positions:

Betting markets on the 1/ST BET app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.

Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.