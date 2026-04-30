Right now with the exclusive 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users can get up to $500 in wagering credits just in time for the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The $500 in wagering credits is more than what's available to the general public. Six-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert has two 2026 Kentucky Derby horses, with Litmus Test at 30-1 in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds after drawing the No. 4 post, and Potente at 15-1 after drawing post No. 14. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the code 500BET:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New 1/ST BET members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $20 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $100, but you would not get that $20 stake back.

This offer is only available to new 1/ST BET users who are of legal age in a state where 1/ST BET is available. Get started here:

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or click here. Enter all required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to claim up to $500 in wagering credits now:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

The 2026 Kentucky Derby will mark the 152nd Run for the Roses and there were 20 horses that drew into the field. Renegade is the 2026 Kentucky Derby favorite after winning the Arkansas Derby, a prep race that has a history of producing Kentucky Derby winners.

There have been seven horses in history that have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby after winning the Arkansas Derby. Sunny's Halo was the first to do it in 1983 and Country House was the most recent to do it in 2019, though he crossed the line in second and was later awarded the win after Maximum Security was disqualified for aggressive riding. American Pharoah was the most famous horse nto accomplish the feat, as he went on to win the Triple Crown in 2015.

Florida Derby winner Commandment (6-1) and Blue Grass Stakes winner Further Ado (6-1) are also two of the top 2026 Kentucky Derby contenders. Both horses are trained by Louisville trainer Brad Cox, who won the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Mandaloun after Medina Spirit failed a drug test. Fulleffort (20-1) will be Cox's third and final entrant into the 2026 Kentucky Derby field. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including 1/ST BET. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.