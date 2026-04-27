Churchill Downs will host the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, which leaves plenty of time to claim the special 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to get up to $500 in wagering credits that you can use on horse racing this weekend. That's higher than the offer available to the general public. Posts were drawn on Saturday and Renegade is the 9-2 favorite in the 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, while Further Ado (5-1) and Commandment (6-1) were also among the 2026 Kentucky Derby favorites. Claim up to a $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here and make sure to use the code 500BET:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our 1/ST BET promo code review page.

1/ST BET promo code breakdown: use 500BET

With the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET, new users receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500.

New 1/ST BET members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits through this 1/ST BET promo, and these bonuses are credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Wagering credits expire after 14 days. It's also important to note that if you win a bet using wagering credits, you receive the winnings and not the stake. For example, if you wagered $20 in wagering credits on a horse at 5/1 odds and it won, you'd receive $100, but you would not get that $20 stake back.

This offer is only available to new 1/ST BET users who are of legal age in a state where 1/ST BET is available. Get started here:

How to sign up for the 1/ST BET promo code

If you qualify for the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, which will take you to 1/ST BET, or click here. Enter all required information to create a 1/ST BET account. Enter the 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. Deposit at least $10 into your 1/ST BET account.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use 1/ST BET promo code 500BET to claim up to $500 in wagering credits now:

2026 Kentucky Derby betting preview

The 2026 Kentucky Derby will be the 152nd running and there were 20 horse that drew into the field on Saturday. Louisville trainer Brad Cox grew up blocks from Churchill Downs and he's expected to have three entrants on Saturday. Commandment led the 2026 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 150 points while Further Ado was second with 135 points and Fulleffort was fifth with 110 points.

All three were trained by Cox, who won the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Mandaloun after Medina Spirt was disqualified for a failed drug test. The latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds list Commandment at 6-1 while Further Ado was priced at 5-1 on the morning line and Fulleffort was rated as an 20-1 longshot. Meanwhile, Renegade was installed as the 9-2 favorite for the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Bob Baffert's was the trainer who had his record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby win expunged when the Kentucky Racing Commission vacated Medina Spirit's win. He'll have one entry in the 2026 Kentucky Derby field (Potente) with a chance to stand alone once again as the only trainer to win this race seven times. Potente is 15-1 in the Kentucky Derby 2026 odds. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here, and make sure to use the promo code 500BET:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including 1/ST BET. Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.