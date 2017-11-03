2017 Breeders' Cup odds, predictions: Picks from expert with 9 straight Derby wins

Gunnevera is a 50/1 long shot in Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic. USATSI

The 34th running of the Breeders' Cup Classic is Saturday at Del Mar Racetrack. It's the richest race in America -- a $6 million purse.



Pay very close attention to who betting ace Jody Demling is putting his money on.



Demling, a prominent horse-racing fixture for years, is on a stunning streak, having nailed nine consecutive Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races.

His remarkable streak continued by picking Tapwrit over Irish War Cry at the Belmont Stakes, allowing him to rake in a gargantuan haul for his trifecta and superfecta wagers. Not to be outdone, Demling continued his winning ways for SportsLine readers at the Travers Stakes, correctly tabbing the ultimate winner, West Coast.



Following Monday's post draw, Demling finalized his Breeders' Cup Classic picks and listed where he believes all 11 horses will finish.

Surprisingly, he's not optimistic about Bob Baffert's Collected at 6/1. Despite an impressive four victories this year, including the Pacific Classic over defending Breeders' Cup Classic champ Arrogate (2/1), Demling has penciled him in for a disappointing fifth-place finish at Del Mar, despite drawing the third-best odds. So don't expect to collect on Collected.

"Collected has won four races this year and looked great beating Arrogate in the Pacific," Demling said. "But I think he topped out there."

One surprise: Demling is high on Gunnevera, a huge long shot at 50/1. Gunnevera finished seventh at the Kentucky Derby and second in the Travers, so he's had plenty of success on the big stage. The plucky orphan is the most experienced of all the three-year-olds in the race, and Demling points out that three-year-olds have triumphed the past three years at the Breeders' Cup Classic.



Demling is especially high on a major sleeper from a highly successful barn that would net any backer a huge payday. He's sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what huge sleeper does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the Breeders' Cup odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic and find out.



Gun Runner: 7/5

Arrogate: 2/1

Collected: 5/1

West Coast: 7/1

Churchill: 15/1

Mubtaahij: 18/1

War Decree: 30/1

Pavel: 40/1

Gunnevara: 50/1

Win the Space: 80/1

War Story: 80/1