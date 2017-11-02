2017 Breeders' Cup odds: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta

Gun Runner is the favorite heading into the Breeders' Cup Classic. USATSI

This year's Breeders' Cup Classic features a pretty wide open field ... at least that's what many people think.



Gun Runner is the favorite at 9/5, but Arrogate (2/1), Collected (6/1) and West Coast (8/1) are all nipping at his heels in this 11-horse race. More than half the field opened at 20/1 or better.



There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for trifecta and superfecta bets in a Breeders' Cup Classic like this, and horse racing guru Jody Demling knows what it is.



In fact, 24 of the 33 Breeders' Cup Classic winners have had one thing in common.



At this year's Kentucky Derby, Demling won his ninth straight Derby-Oaks double -- he called the winners of both races for the ninth straight year.



He hit the jackpot in the Belmont Stakes when he nailed the 1-2 finish along with trifecta and superfecta wagers. And right after that, he called the Travers Stakes champ correctly. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Here's a refresher on those bet types from Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. This paid out $45.20 at the Belmont and paid out $10 at last year's Breeders' Cup Classic.



Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid out $624 on a $2 bet at the Belmont and would have paid $150 at last year's Breeders' Cup Classic on a $2 bet.



Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet at the Belmont and would have paid almost $600 at last year's Breeders' Cup on a $2 bet.



While Demling has no quibbles with Gun Runner's favorite status, he plans to hold tickets with Collected and West Coast, plus a double-digit underdog and another horse that could net a monster payday.



Demling has specific recommendations for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets so you can cover all your bases. And he's sharing them over at SportsLine.



So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? And what's the secret sauce that 24 of the 33 Breeders' Cup Classic winners have in common? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks to win, place and show as well as his favorite exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.