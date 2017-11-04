2017 Breeders' Cup odds, predictions: Expert who's nailed 9 straight Derbys makes picks

Gunnevera is a 50/1 long shot in Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic. USATSI

Everyone has an opinion on the Breeders' Cup Classic. It carries the richest purse in American racing and is one of the most wagered-upon horse races in the world.

Gun Runner (9/5) and Arrogate (2/1) are the Vegas favorites. Arrogate, the world's all-time money-earner, could become the first repeat champion in almost two decades. Gun Runner is fresh off wins at the Woodward Stakes, Whitney Stakes, and Stephen Foster Handicap.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2017 Breeders' Cup on a mind-blowing streak: he's nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races nine straight years.



He followed that up by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to also cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Following Monday's post draw and latest Breeders' Cup odds, Demling finalized his Breeders' Cup Classic picks and listed where he believes all 11 horses will finish.



He's not high on Collected (6/1) despite Bob Baffert's horse having the third-best Breeders' Cup odds. Collected has four wins this year, including the Pacific Classic over Arrogate, but he's destined for a fifth-place finish at Del Mar, according to Demling. He's a horse to avoid.

"Collected has won four races this year and looked great beating Arrogate in the Pacific, but I think he might have topped out there," Demling said. "Bob Baffert kind has to run him in the Breeders' Cup Classic, but in a normal race, he wouldn't put him against both Gun Runner and Arrogate."



One surprise: Gunnevera, who finished second in the Travers, makes a strong run despite 30/1 odds. Demling knows Gunnevera is the most experienced of all the three-year-olds in this race. Plus, the Classic has been won by a three-year-old three straight years and 12 times in 33 runnings. He's someone you need to be all over on Saturday.

Don't be fooled by Gunnevera's long-shot Breeders' Cup Classic odds. In addition to his strong Travers showing, Gunnevera took fifth in the Preakness, seventh in the Kentucky Derby, and third in the Florida Derby. He's proven he can compete on the big stage.



Gun Runner: 9/5

Arrogate: 2/1

Collected: 6/1

West Coast: 6/1

Mubtaahij: 12/1

Churchill: 15/1

Pavel: 20/1

Gunnevera: 30/1

War Decree: 30/1

Win the Space: 30/1

War Story: 30/1