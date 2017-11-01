2017 Breeders' Cup odds, predictions: Expert with 9 straight Derby wins makes picks

Gunnevera gallops on the track during morning workouts in preparation for the 142nd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course last May. USA Today Sports

Everyone has an opinion on the Breeders' Cup Classic. It carries the richest purse in American horse racing and is one of the most wagered-upon races in the world.



Before you bet the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2017 on Saturday night at Del Mar, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2017 Breeders' Cup on a mind-blowing streak: he's nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races.



He followed that up by picking Tapwrit to edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes -- which is exactly what happened, enabling him to also cash trifecta and superfecta bets for a monster payout.



Demling also nailed the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Following Monday's post draw, Demling finalized his Breeders' Cup Classic picks and listed where he believes all 11 horses will finish.



He's not high on Collected (6/1) despite Bob Baffert's horse having the third-best Breeders' Cup odds. Collected has four wins this year, including the Pacific Classic over defending Breeders' Cup Classic champ Arrogate (2/1), but he's destined for a fifth-place finish at Del Mar, according to Demling. He's a horse to avoid.



One surprise: Gunnevera, who finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Travers, makes a strong run despite opening at 30/1. Demling knows Gunnevera is the most experienced of all the three-year-olds in this race. Plus, the Classic has been won by a three-year-old three straight years and 12 times in 33 runnings.



Demling is especially high on a major sleeper from a highly successful barn that would net any backer a huge payday. He's sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic? And what huge sleeper does Demling say contends for the title? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Breeders' Cup Classic and find out.



Gun Runner: 9/5

Arrogate: 5/2

Collected: 6/1

West Coast: 8/1

Mubtaahij: 12/1

Churchill: 15/1

Pavel: 20/1

Gunnevera: 30/1

War Decree: 30/1

Win the Space: 30/1

War Story: 30/1