2017 CrossFit Games: Fraser repeats; Toomer edges Webb for women's title

Mat Fraser repeated as men's champion in dominating fashion, and Tia-Clair Toomey barely held off Kara Webb to win the women's competition Sunday at the 11th CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin.

Fraser, of Colchester, Vermont, finished in the top three in each of the three events held Sunday -- including a victory in the 2233 Intervals -- to become the fourth competitor (and second male) to win back-to-back CrossFit Games titles. Fraser, who finished second overall in 2014 and 2015, finished with 1,132 points, 216 more than Brent Fikowski of Canada, who moved up from third overall to second with three top-four finishes Sunday.

The women's title came down to the last event. Webb finished seventh in the Fibonacci Final, but only 0.19 seconds ahead of Toomey (eighth), who wound up with 994 points, two more than Webb.

Toomey, who competed in weightlifting for Australia in the 2016 Olympic Games, started the day leading countryman Kara Webb by 14 points and had the highest-placed event performance of either woman Sunday -- third in the Madison Triplet. But Webb drew closer by finishing fourth in the 2233 Intervals.

Iceland's Annie Thorisdottir, who in 2011 and 2012 became the first woman to win the CrossFit Games twice, finished second in the final two events Sunday and placed third with 964 points. Australia's Ricky Garard (834 points) finished third in his first CrossFit Games.