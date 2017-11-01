2017 Longines Distaff odds, predictions: Expert who nailed Derby, Belmont makes picks

Stellar Wind peers out of her stable during workouts for the 34th Breeders Cup at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. USA Today Sports

Friday night's big race at the 2017 Breeders' Cup in Del Mar, Calif. is the Longines Distaff. The top fillies will battle in this 1 1/8-mile race that starts at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Before you bet the $2 million Longines Distaff 2017, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about, and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2017 Longines Distaff on a mind-blowing streak: he's nailed nine straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races.



He followed that up by nailing Tapwrit edging Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes and correctly called the Travers Stakes winner, West Coast, for SportsLine members. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.



Now, Demling has finalized his 2017 Longines Distaff picks and listed where he believes all eight horses will finish.



He's not high on the 5/2 favorite, Stellar Wind, even though she's 3-0 in Grade I races, undefeated at Del Mar, and a tough five-yard-old daughter of Curlin. Demling says Stellar Wind will be in the mix, but with more than 90 days since her last race, it will be tough for her to get to the wire first.



One surprise: Forever Unbridled, the third-biggest favorite at 4/1, finishes third-to-last. Demling knows that, like Stellar Wind, Forever Unbridled hasn't raced in over two months. Don't let her seven wins on seven different tracks fool you. She's a horse to avoid in the Longines Distaff.



Instead, Demling is especially high on a horse who's proven she can win on the big stage. And if history repeats itself, she'll make any backer a ton of money. He's sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the $2 million Longines Distaff? And what overlooked filly does Demling say you need to be all over? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see Demling's pick to win the Longines Distaff and find out.



Stellar Wind: 5/2

Elate: 3/1

Forever Unbridled: 4/1

Abel Tasman: 4/1

Paradise Woods: 9/2

Champagne Room: 15/1

Romantic Vision: 15/1

Mopotism: 30/1