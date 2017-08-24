2017 Travers Stakes odds: Expert with nine straight Derby wins makes pick

The top 3-year-olds in the world will face off Saturday in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in New York.



The field of 12 includes the three winners of this year's Triple Crown races. It's the first time all three winners of the spring classics have faced off since the 1982 Travers when Runaway Groom beat them all.



A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 148th edition of the Travers three months removed from a Kentucky Derby win that continued a mind-blowing streak: For the ninth year in a row, he nailed the Oaks-Derby double at Churchill Downs.



Demling followed that up by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness and nailed the 1-2 finish in the Belmont, cashing his trifecta and superfecta bets.



Following Tuesday's post draw, Demling finalized his Travers Stakes 2017 picks and listed where each horse will finish.



Tapwrit is the favorite at 7/2, but even though Demling picked him to win the Belmont, he doesn't like him to win at Saratoga. Tapwrit hasn't raced since his big win, which has Demling all off him Saturday.



Another shocker: Demling nailed Always Dreaming wining the Derby, but isn't calling for an encore in the Travers Stakes. Always Dreaming is going off at 6/1, but Demling thinks the colt will be overmatched in New York and won't even finish in the money.



Tapwrit: 7/2

West Coast: 4/1

Good Samaritan: 5/1

Always Dreaming: 6/1

Irap: 8/1

Cloud Computing: 8/1

Girvin: 10/1

McCraken: 12/1

Gunnevera: 20/1

Giuseppe the Great: 20/1

Fayeq: 30/1

Lookin at Lee: 30/1