2018 Arkansas Derby expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta for final Kentucky Derby prep race

Next stop after the Arkansas Derby -- Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby on May 5. USATSI

This year's Arkansas Derby features a wide-open field ... at least that's what many people think. More than half the field is getting 10-1 odds or better and trainers Bob Baffert, Steve Asmussen and Todd Pletcher all have skin in the game.

And there's a ton at stake. Six horses have won the Arkansas Derby and then won the Kentucky Derby, including Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh in 2015.

There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for trifecta and superfecta bets in an Arkansas Derby like this, and horse racing guru Jody Demling knows what it is.

At last year's Kentucky Derby, Demling won his ninth straight Derby-Oaks double -- he called the winners of both races for the ninth straight year.

At the Preakness, he was all over Cloud Computing, who won as an upset favorite. Demling then said Tapwrit would edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes, which was exactly what happened. He closed out last year by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid almost $200 on a $0.50 bet at last year's Arkansas Derby.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid almost $300 in last year's Arkansas Derby on a $0.10 bet.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Magnum Moon (8-5), he plans to hold tickets with Quip (9-2) and Combatant (6-1), plus two double-digit underdogs.

Demling has specific recommendations for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta so you can cover all your bases at the Arkansas Derby 2018. And he's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks to win, place and show as well as his favorite long-shot, trifecta and superfecta bets for the Arkansas Derby.