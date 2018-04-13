2018 Arkansas Derby expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta for final Kentucky Derby prep race
Magnum Moon, Solomini and Quip are all favorites, but does our expert think they can win?
This year's Arkansas Derby features a wide-open field ... at least that's what many people think. More than half the field is getting 10-1 odds or better and trainers Bob Baffert, Steve Asmussen and Todd Pletcher all have skin in the game.
And there's a ton at stake. Six horses have won the Arkansas Derby and then won the Kentucky Derby, including Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh in 2015.
There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for trifecta and superfecta bets in an Arkansas Derby like this, and horse racing guru Jody Demling knows what it is.
At last year's Kentucky Derby, Demling won his ninth straight Derby-Oaks double -- he called the winners of both races for the ninth straight year.
At the Preakness, he was all over Cloud Computing, who won as an upset favorite. Demling then said Tapwrit would edge Irish War Cry in the Belmont Stakes, which was exactly what happened. He closed out last year by hitting the superfecta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.
Here's a refresher on those bet types from horse racing guru Jody Demling:
Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. This paid almost $200 on a $0.50 bet at last year's Arkansas Derby.
Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. This paid almost $300 in last year's Arkansas Derby on a $0.10 bet.
While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Magnum Moon (8-5), he plans to hold tickets with Quip (9-2) and Combatant (6-1), plus two double-digit underdogs.
Demling has specific recommendations for win, place, show, trifecta and superfecta so you can cover all your bases at the Arkansas Derby 2018. And he's sharing them over at SportsLine.
So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks to win, place and show as well as his favorite long-shot, trifecta and superfecta bets for the Arkansas Derby.
-
2018 Lexington Stakes odds, projections
SportsLine's Jody Demling had the Kentucky Derby winner early and called the Belmont, Breeders'...
-
2018 Arkansas Derby odds, picks
SportsLine's Jody Demling had the Kentucky Derby winner early and called the Belmont, Breeders'...
-
How to watch NASCAR at Bristol
Here's everything you need to know for Sunday's action in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Se...
-
2018 NASCAR at Bristol odds, picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and just locked in his Food City 500 pick...
-
How to watch the 2018 Boston Marathon
Everything you need to know about catching this year's big race
-
How to watch 2018 MPSF Tournament
All the dates, times and streaming links you need to catch this weekend's tourney action