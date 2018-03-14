2018 Auto Club 400 odds, picks: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises NASCAR

The 2018 NASCAR schedule rolls on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Auto Club 400 at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Kevin Harvick, going for his fourth straight win, is the Vegas favorite for NASCAR at Fontana at 3/1. He's followed closely by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr., who are all going off at 4/1.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy NASCAR tournament on sites like DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has a proven track record in multiple sports. It also powers McClure's DFS projections, which have led him to over $1 million in career winnings.



McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big racing events like this are in his blood, and his model completely nailed last week's TicketGuardian 500 -- correctly calling five of the top 10 finishers in Phoenix and placing both winner Kevin Harvick and runner-up Kyle Busch in the top three. Anybody who followed those picks cashed in huge.



Now that the field for the 2018 Auto Club 400 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One big surprise the model is calling for: Denny Hamlin, who is going off at 18/1, finishes in the top three and makes a serious run at the checkered flag. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.



Despite three top-five finishes for Hamlin already this season, oddsmakers continue to underestimate him. He opened with just the ninth-best odds going into NASCAR at Fontana 2018. And Hamlin has been been fast at Fontana in the past, winning the pole three times and recording five top-10 finishes at this track in his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.



Another curveball: Chase Elliott, whom Vegas views as a serious contender at 15/1, finishes well outside the top 10. He's somebody to steer completely clear of this week.



The 22-year old has just one top-five finish this season. And though he has two top-10 finishes in this event, he's never seriously threatened to win it all -- finishing sixth in 2016 and 10th in 2017. Moreover, he led a total of just five laps in those races.



Also, a driver with odds longer than 50/1 is primed to make a serious run at winning it all on Sunday. Anybody who bets on this long shot could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix? And which long shot stuns NASCAR? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that nailed five of the top 10 finishers in the TicketGuardian 500 last week.

Kevin Harvick 3/1

Kyle Larson 4/1

Kyle Busch 4/1

Martin Truex Jr. 4/1

Brad Keselowski 10/1

Joey Logano 15/1

Ryan Blaney 15/1

Chase Elliott 15/1

Denny Hamlin 18/1

Erik Jones 25/1

Jimmie Johnson 25/1

Clint Bowyer 40/1

Kurt Busch 40/1