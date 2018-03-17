2018 Auto Club 400 Vegas picks and predictions: Fade Kevin Harvick, back Joey Logano

The 2018 NASCAR season rolls on Sunday with the Auto Club 400 in Fontana, California. Kevin Harvick is the Vegas favorite at 3/1 and gunning for his fourth straight victory. Before you make any kind of bet on NASCAR at Fontana, you need to see what Micah Roberts has to say.



As a Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded NASCAR betting. Now he hands out NASCAR winners to his followers.



In the 2017 NASCAR playoffs, Roberts picked nine of the 10 winners. That wasn't a fluke, either. In 2016, he told readers to back Denny Hamlin at 15/1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Martin Truex Jr. for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40/1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.



Three weeks ago, Roberts was all in on Harvick at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 despite two other drivers having the same field-leading odds. The result: Harvick dominated, leading for 181 of 325 laps and cruising to victory by 2.69 seconds.



Then, Roberts again backed Harvick at the Pennzoil 400 despite three other drivers opening with the same odds. The result: Harvick led 214 laps and took the checkered flag. And last week, Roberts had Harvick in his top five when he stunningly won his third straight race.



Now, he has analyzed the 2018 Auto Club 400 from every possible angle and locked in his picks.



One surprise: Roberts is still high on Harvick, but says he'll fall short of his fourth checkered flag in a row. He's not worth 3/1 odds.



Harvick has an impressive resume. In 24 starts at Fontana, he has a 15th-place average with six top-five finishes and 237 laps led. He has also been runner-up three times (2010, 2015, 2016).



However, he's going up against drivers like Jimmie Johnson, who has a Fontana track-record six wins, and Kyle Larson, who has won four straight races on two-mile layouts and won last year's Auto Club 400.



Another shocker: Joey Logano, who is going off at just 15/1, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



"Logano had a career-best third-place in 2013 at Fontana and his last three starts at this track have seen him finish seventh, fourth, and fifth," Roberts told SportsLine. "His sixth at Atlanta and seventh at Las Vegas this year are a great indicator that he'll be fast in California."



Roberts also loves a massive underdog who has a strong history at Fontana to make a serious run. Anyone who backs this long shot could hit it big.



